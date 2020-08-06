Leonard Gene Dearman, Sr., 86, of Energy, Mississippi, passed away on July 23, 2020, at Lakeside Living Center. He was born on February 11, 1934, to Clarence and Maude (Boles) Dearman in Energy, MS. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army that served during the Korean Conflict.

Gene is survived by his sons, William (Rita) Dearman and Leonard Gene (Jean) Dearman, Jr.; brother, Virgil Dearman; sister, Florene Shirley; grandchildren, Brandi (David McGarity) Dearman, Jeremy Dearman, Kalyn Dearman, Elijah Dearman, and Sawyer Dearman; great-grandchildren, Gracie Jo Dearman, Kylie McGarity, Maelie McGarity, and Hunter Dearman; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Maude Dearman; wife, Mae Jean Dearman; son, Bobby Paul Dearman, and brother, Preston Dearman.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Energy Church Cemetery.

