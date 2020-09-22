Leonard Mack Loper was born on January 24, 1944, to Inez and Leon Loper in Quitman, MS. Mack went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 9, 2020. Mack loved the Lord and his church family at First Baptist Church of Quitman.

Mack grew up with a ball in his hand and knew by the eighth grade that his life's ambition was to be a coach. He was inspired by coaches of great integrity that instilled in him the love of sports and the comradery and importance of teamwork. Upon graduation at QHS, he went to Jones Jr. College on an athletic scholarship and received his bachelors' degree from William Carey College. He was an exceptional athlete in high school and college, attaining recognition for his many achievements.

Mack began his coaching and teaching career under the leadership of his mentor and friend, William C. Boone. He coached in Mississippi for 13 years before accepting a position in Kingwood, Texas, where he remained for 24 years. He touched the lives of many, leaving an enduring legacy of friendship. His positive influence on those many lives he touched lasted far beyond the classroom and athletic arena.

Mack never looked for attention but drew people to him through his humor and genuine love of people. His life proved that a stranger was just a friend he had not yet met. His enjoyment for the game of golf brought him much happiness and so many lifelong friendships. He will be greatly missed, but his stories and memories will live on in those who love him.

Mack shared many adventures with the love of his life, Becky, for 48 years. Two of his greatest blessings were his daughter, Ginger, who filled his life with joy, laughter and love, and his grandson, Cade, who held a very special place in his heart. He had a unique bond of love with all of his brothers and sisters-in-law and was a wonderful role model for his son-in-law, Micah.

Mack is survived by his wife, Becky Loper; daughter, Ginger Loper (Micah Duncan); grandson, Cade Duncan; cousins, Sylvia Palm, Keith Cannamore, Terri Gibbons and Cindy Weinhold; brothers and sisters-in law, Carolyn (Dave) Brown, Jim (Karen) Walker, Alice (Joey) Rankin, and Susan Walker; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Leon and Inez Loper; cousin, Patricia Nocton; and brother-in-law, Johnny Walker.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Quitman or the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.