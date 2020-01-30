Major John Douglas (Doug) Norsworthy

Thu, 01/30/2020 - 4:28pm

Major John Douglas (Doug) Norsworthy, 73, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Doug was born July 20, 1946, in Quitman, Mississippi.

He graduated from Mississippi State University with his B.S. in Political Science and also earned his Master’s in Public Administration. Upon college graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and served our country for 20 years—living in Florida, Virginia, Germany, and Saudi Arabia. He served as an officer in Tactical Air Command as well as the United States Air Force Chief Liaison Officer to the Royal Saudi Arabian Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force, Doug worked for Digital Equipment Corporation until he retired at age 55.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Evan and Onie Norsworthy; son, John Douglas Norsworthy II; and his second wife, Mary Norsworthy. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Price and her husband, Blake Price of Camas, Washington, and their son, Brayden Price; his brother Joseph Norsworthy and sister-in-law Carol Norsworthy; his first wife, Brenda Downey Adair; his nephew Joey Norsworthy and niece Joy Green; and good friend Judy Sexton.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, at Pine Grove Baptist Church.

