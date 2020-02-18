Margaret Griffith

Tue, 02/18/2020 - 2:54pm

Margaret Griffith, 81, of Shubuta, MS, passed away on February 10, 2020, at Wayne General Hospital in Waynesboro, MS. 

She was born on May 10, 1938, to Wallace and Mary (Lucas) Griffith in Clarke County, MS.

Margaret is survived by her niece, Susan (Gary) Nicholson; two nephews, Thomas (Sandy) Griffith, and Wallace (Rhonda) Griffith; great-niece, Kaleigh Griffith; three great-nephews, Mason Nicholson, Jacob Griffith, and Tal Griffith; and numerous extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Mary Griffith; sister, Doris Hailes; and brother, Parker Griffith.

Visitation was held Friday, February 14, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Geneva Presbyterian Church.

Funeral services were held on Friday, February 14, 1:00 p.m. at the Geneva Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Norman Bagby, officiating. Burial took place in the Matherville-Horn Cemetery (Geneva).

Pallbearers were Thomas Griffith, Wallace Griffith, Mason Nicholson, Jacob Griffith, Tal Griffith, Webb Slay and Bobby Pickens.

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.

