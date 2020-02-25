Mary Alice Morgan

Tue, 02/25/2020 - 9:28am

Mary Alice Morgan, 76, of Shubuta, Mississippi, passed away on February 20, 2020, at Anderson's Hospital.  

She was born on June 26, 1943, to Cecil and Mary (Carpenter) Garner in Quitman, MS. Mary was a loving mother and grandmother and was loved by all.

Mary is survived by her companion, Paul Grisham; son, Gary (Linda) Morgan; daughter, Connie (Perry) Phillips; brother, Wayne Garner; sisters, Jean Shephard, Pat Schexaydre, Lynn Sanderson, and Cathy Jo Motes; and four grandchildren, Phillip Allen, Candace Armstrong, Sonya Morgan and Brooke Morgan.  

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Morgan; and parents, Cecil and Mary Garner.

Visitation was held Monday, February 24, 2020, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi.   

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Wright's Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jason Castle and Rev. Keith Yelverton officiating. 

Burial will take place Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Meridian, Mississippi.

Pallbearers will be Jim Riley, Donnie Kemp, Scott McGraw, Gene Menasco, Joe Grisham and Jay Burke.

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.

