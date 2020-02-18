Mary Anita Bonner-Ligon, 58, of Meridian, MS, passed away on February 12, 2020, at Anderson's Hospital.

She was born on March 16, 1961, to Harold and Virginia (Williams) Bonner in Dekalb County, GA. She was a graduate of Matty Hersee School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse at Anderson and Rush Hospital. She also enjoyed being a Mississippi Licensed Auctioneer.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Mary Virginia "Ginny" Ligon; and her parents, Harold and Virginia Bonner

She was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Bonner.

Visitation was held Friday, February 14, 2020, after 5:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi. Graveside services were held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Odd Fellows Cemetery with Rev. C.A. Farmer officiating.

Pallbearers were Heath Hudler, Michalee Hudler, Dylan Hudler, Steven Ray Phillips, Will Farmer and Brad Penn.

