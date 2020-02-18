Mary Anita Bonner-Ligon

Tue, 02/18/2020 - 2:54pm

Mary Anita Bonner-Ligon, 58, of Meridian, MS, passed away on February 12, 2020, at Anderson's Hospital. 

She was born on March 16, 1961, to Harold and Virginia (Williams) Bonner in Dekalb County, GA. She was a graduate of Matty Hersee School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse at Anderson and Rush Hospital.  She also enjoyed being a Mississippi Licensed Auctioneer.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Mary Virginia "Ginny" Ligon; and her parents, Harold and Virginia Bonner

She was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Bonner.

Visitation was held Friday, February 14, 2020, after 5:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi. Graveside services were held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Odd Fellows Cemetery with Rev. C.A. Farmer officiating.

Pallbearers were Heath Hudler, Michalee Hudler, Dylan Hudler, Steven Ray Phillips, Will Farmer and Brad Penn.

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.

