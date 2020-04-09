Michael Ernest Harris, 72, of Meridian, Mississippi, passed away on March 30, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on May 21, 1947, to Billy and Christine (Ivy) Harris in Clarke County, MS.

Michael is survived by his son, Patrick Harris; sister, Barbara Bethea; and granddaughter, Nikki Debord.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Christine Harris.

A private family graveside was held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Magnolia Cemetery with Rev. Jim Hutchinson officiating.

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.