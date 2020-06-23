Micheal "Mike" Moss

  • 189 reads
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 3:27pm

Micheal "Mike" Moss, 73, of Shubuta, Mississippi, passed away on June 14, 2020, at Anderson's Hospital. 

He was born on December 31, 1946, to E. C.  and Pearl (McCord) Moss in Stringer, MS.

Mike is survived by his wife, Jackie Moss; sons, John (Melanie) Moss and Dan Moss; brother, Mark (Debbie) Moss; sister, LaTrice Smith; grandchildren, Emily (Phillip) Scott and Peyton Moss; and sister-in-law, Linda Sami. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, E.C. and Pearl Moss.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Shubuta Cemetery, with Rev. Terry Irby and Rev. Michael Street officiating.

Burial will take place in the Shubuta Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Scott, Troy Smith, Phillip Scott, Walt Waltman, Ryan Moss and Trent Smith

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude, Shubuta Baptist Church or your favorite charity. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.

