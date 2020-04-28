Mr. Arthur Ray Long, 83, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Meridian, MS.

Mr. Long lived in DeSoto the last 6 ½ years, but formerly resided in Gardendale, AL.

A graveside service was held at Oakwood Memorial Gardens in Gardendale. Ridout’s Gardendale Chapel was in charge of arrangements. Rev. Richard Coats and Rev. Dennis Coats, brothers of Mr. Long, officiated.

He served in the U.S. Army and was a structural steel worker in Birmingham, AL, for over 35 years.

Mr. Long is survived by his son, Stacy Long; brothers, Dennis, Richard, Doug and Willie Coats; his step-daughter, Melinda Stitz; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Long; his parents, J.D. Long and Esther Coats, and his brother, James Long.