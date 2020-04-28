Mr. Arthur Ray Long

  • 415 reads
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 12:02pm

Mr. Arthur Ray Long, 83, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Meridian, MS.

Mr. Long lived in DeSoto the last 6 ½ years, but formerly resided in Gardendale, AL.

A graveside service was held at Oakwood Memorial Gardens in Gardendale. Ridout’s Gardendale Chapel was in charge of arrangements. Rev. Richard Coats and Rev. Dennis Coats, brothers of Mr. Long, officiated.

He served in the U.S. Army and was a structural steel worker in Birmingham, AL, for over 35 years.

Mr. Long is survived by his son, Stacy Long; brothers, Dennis, Richard, Doug and Willie Coats; his step-daughter, Melinda Stitz; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Long; his parents, J.D. Long and Esther Coats, and his brother, James Long.

Sports

Sideline View 04/23/20
I have lots of questions this week about if we will have a 2020 college football season. Since I... READ MORE
Sideline View 04/16/20
Sideline View 04/09/20
Sideline View 03/26/20
Sideline View 03/12/2020
Sideline View 02/27/20

Columnists

Midwives of Clarke County
Many doctors had the aid of midwives that assisted them with the birth a newborn.  These midwives... READ MORE
Calming the Storm
Medicine for the Moment
VA News 04/16/20
Anchors in a Crisis
Shut-in with God