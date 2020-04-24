A private graveside service were held for Mr. Wayne Jones Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Mr. Jones, 76, of Enterprise, passed away Monday, April 13th at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Wayne was a faithful member of Concord United Methodist Church of Enterprise and devoted his time and effort into helping the church and others. He will be most remembered for being a loving husband, father, and brother.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gloria "Midget" Jones; brothers, James "Sonny" Jones, Millard Earl Jones (Margaret), and Ronald Jones (Shirley); sister, Linda Sisson Richardson; sister-in-law, Beth Stewart; brothers-in-law, Tommy Johnson and Ricky Johnson (Sarah Elizabeth); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son, Larry Jones; parents, L. O. and Gladys Jones; sister, Dot Sweeney; and brother, Charles Ray Jones.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Concord United Methodist Church or charity of your choosing.

