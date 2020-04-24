Mr. Wayne Jones

  • 69 reads
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 3:55pm

A private graveside service were held for Mr. Wayne Jones Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Mr. Jones, 76, of Enterprise, passed away Monday, April 13th at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Wayne was a faithful member of Concord United Methodist Church of Enterprise and devoted his time and effort into helping the church and others. He will be most remembered for being a loving husband, father, and brother.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gloria "Midget" Jones; brothers, James "Sonny" Jones, Millard Earl Jones (Margaret), and Ronald Jones (Shirley); sister, Linda Sisson Richardson; sister-in-law, Beth Stewart; brothers-in-law, Tommy Johnson and Ricky Johnson (Sarah Elizabeth); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son, Larry Jones; parents, L. O. and Gladys Jones; sister, Dot Sweeney; and brother, Charles Ray Jones. 

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Concord United Methodist Church or charity of your choosing.

Friends and family can sign the online register at www.jamesfwebb.com.

Obituaries

Mr. Wayne Jones
A private graveside service were held for Mr. Wayne Jones Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
John Edward Porter Sr.
W. L. “Bill” Hess, Jr.
Dennis Lamar Phillips
Michael Ernest Harris
Shirley Ann Tew Crocker

Sports

Sideline View 04/23/20
I have lots of questions this week about if we will have a 2020 college football season. Since I... READ MORE
Sideline View 04/16/20
Sideline View 04/09/20
Sideline View 03/26/20
Sideline View 03/12/2020
Sideline View 02/27/20

Columnists

VA News 04/16/20
Just received this letter from DOD :  If you are using a military pharmacy (like NAS Meridian)... READ MORE
Anchors in a Crisis
Shut-in with God
Notes from the Mayor 04/09/20
A Time to Every Purpose
VA News 04/02/20