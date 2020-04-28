Mrs. Elsie Marie Goodin, of Enterprise, MS, passed away peacefully at her home on April 22, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born April 29, 1926, in Mashulaville, MS, to Joseph Elbert and Minnie Pearl Thompson.

Mrs. Goodin moved to Enterprise in 1952 with her husband (R.C.), who began working for Southern Natural Gas Company. They lived in a small house located in “the village” at Southern Natural, just south of Enterprise on Highway 11. It was there that many of her long-lasting and enjoyable friendships were formed.

Mrs. Goodin was a faithful member of Enterprise Baptist Church where she attended for over 65 years. She loved her pastor, Bro. Macon Phillips, and her church family so very much. Bible study with her friends and the reading of God’s Word were very important parts of her life.

Before her health started to decline, Mrs. Goodin loved to sew quilts with her friends and church family. She also had a passion for cooking, as well as making Christmas ornaments for her family and friends, which they cherish to this day. Mrs. Goodin loved her flowers in the spring time, the beautiful colors in the fall, and a good cup of coffee. She always enjoyed the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. It was a joy of hers to make fudge and candy for her family and friends during the holidays.

Mrs. Goodin was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Elbert and Minnie Pearl Thompson; sister, Nancy Weaver; brothers, Joe Bob and LeRoy Thompson; and sister, Mary Rogers. She is also preceded in death by her husband, R.C. Goodin. Elsie and R.C. were married January 1, 1947, and were married for 62 years before he passed away in 2009.

Mrs. Goodin loved her family dearly. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her four children, Fay (Wayne) Watson of Vidor, TX; Ross Wayne “Butch” (Sharron) Goodin Sr. of Enterprise, Terry (Donna) Goodin of Millport, AL, and Philip (Melissa) Goodin of Pachuta; nine grandchildren, Ree (Brian) Herrington of Stonewall, Ross (Amy) Goodin of Enterprise, Bryan Goodin of Millport, AL, Alan Goodin of Millport, AL, Rose (Lee) Ford of Millport, AL, Jake (Tiffany) Goodin of Cumming, GA, Dillon (Ashley) Goodin of Jay, FL, Michael Watson of Vidor, TX, and Michele Watson of Vidor, TX; and 15 great-grandchildren, Bayleigh and Hannah Herrington, Bo and Jake Goodin, Mason Goodin, Jeff Watson, Lauryn Watkins, Raelee, Tyler, and Colby Goodin, Collins and Hadley Goodin, Henry Joe, Don, Bo, and Nikki Ford.

Bro. Macon Phillips will perform a private burial service, for family only, due to the current health concerns facing our communities. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Enterprise Baptist Church building fund.

To send a personal note or to sign the online memorial go to www.jamesfwebb.com