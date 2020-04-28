Graveside services for Ms. Myrtle Marie Day Greene, age 87, of Crandall, MS, were held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Shady Grove Cemetery in Crandall, MS, with Reverend Travis McManus and Reverend Kenny Smith officiating.

Ms. Greene was born February 20, 1933, in Carmichael, MS. She passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her residence in Crandall, MS. She was an avid outdoorswoman and loved western tv shows. She also enjoyed singing and listening to southern gospel music and had served as a choir director in the past.

She is survived by sons, Logan Greene (Micheal) of Birmingham, AL, John Stephen Greene, Sr. (Cindy) of Saraland, AL, and Jerry Greene (Sissy) of Crandall, MS; daughter, DeAnn G. Fletcher (Greg) of Crandall, MS; grandchildren, Tara Marie Green, Lauren Pippin, Ryanne Jernigan, John Stephen Greene, Jr., and Bobby Joe Greene; and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John V. Greene, Jr.; parents, Eddie Price Day and Florence Donald Day; brothers, Thad Day, J.D. Day, and Morris Day; and sister, Electra Day Mayo.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Shady Grove Cemetery fund in honor of Ms. Marie Greene care of Keith Roberts, 2210 CR 615, Shubuta, MS 39360.

Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.phillips-funeral-home.com. Arrangements provided by Phillips Funeral Home, 116 West Main Street, Gilbertown, AL 36908.