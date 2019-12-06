Owen A. Moore

Fri, 12/06/2019 - 3:13pm

Owen A. Moore, 65, of Enterprise, Mississippi, passed away on November 30, 2019, at H.C. Watkins Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 21, 1954, to Charles and Maxine Moore in Quitman, MS.

Owen is survived by his wife, Leigh Barry Moore; mother, Maxine M. Moore; and sisters, Charlene Jones and Fane Moore Fisher.

He was preceded in death by his father, Owen Charles Moore.

Visitation was held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Mont Rose Baptist Church.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the Mont Rose Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Griffin officiating.

Burial took place in the Montrose Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mike Goodwin, Win Lightsey, Josh Beckman, Woody Jones, Barry Parker and Neil Parker.

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.

