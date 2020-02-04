Funeral services for Paul Richey Brown were held Friday, January 31, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Quitman, MS, with Dr. Gene Neal officiating. Burial followed in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation was held Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Wright's Funeral Home. Paul passed away January 28, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, MS.

Paul was born February 14, 1939, in Dekalb County, Alabama. He later moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he met the love of his life, Charlotte. He served in the Marine Corps before moving to Quitman, Mississippi, where he was a resident for over 60 years. He began employment at Quitman Knitting Mills and later opened his own business, The Dyehouse, Inc.

Paul was dedicated to his family, his church and his community. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Quitman, where he served as deacon for over 55 years. He was a faithful servant, always willing to help anyone in any way he could. He was a member of the Clarke County Chamber of Commerce and helped coordinate the car show for the Clarke County Chamber of Commerce. He and his wife, Charlotte, were named Clarke County Citizens of the Year in 2013. He never missed an opportunity to support his children and grandchildren or attend any of their activities.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Brown; daughters, Angie (Randy) Pope and Pam (Chuck) Chatham; three grandchildren, Anna Claire Williams, Chet (Anniston) Williams and Savannah Pope; great-grandchild, Maddox Williams; sister-in-law, Burma Brown; special nieces, Cathy Bashaw and Carmen Harvey and special nephew, Chase Staton.

He was preceded in death by his father, Iris Brown; mother, Edna Holloway; brother, Cecil Clovis Brown and sister and brother-in-law, Joyce Brown Smith and Hurley.

Pallbearers were Tom Mayatt, Danny Hardee, Travis Peden, James Morgan, Al Ladner, Matt Kennedy, James Buchanan, Chase Staton, and Mack Loper. Honorary Pallbearers were the members of James Morgan's Sunday School Class. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church, Quitman, MS, or your favorite charity. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.