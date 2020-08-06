Paul Rowell, 79, of Vossburg, Mississippi, passed away on July 14, 2020, at Anderson's Hospital. He was born on October 30, 1940, to Chester and Mildred (Harper) Rowell in Clarke County, MS. He was a lifetime member of Beaverdam Volunteer Fire Department.

Paul is survived by his wife, Nadine Rowell; sons, Billy Rowell and Bobby Rowell; brother, George Rowell; sisters, Dale Bunch and Kathy Rowell; grandchildren, Erica (Justin) Green, Erin (Mason) Thompson and Hunter (Ericca) Rowell; great-grandchildren, Logan, Addison, Millie, McKinsley, Zander, Macie and Jaxon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mildred Rowell and sisters, Pauline, Evelyn, and Linda.

Visitation was held Saturday, July 18, 2020, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi.

Graveside services were held on Sunday, July 19, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Goodwater Cemetery with Rev. Bill Bolton and Rev. Sharber Smith officiating. Burial took place in the Goodwater Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Stuart Rowell, Ricky Smith, Mason Thompson, Justin Green, Randy Norwood and Stan Norwood. Honorary Pallbearers were the members of the Beaverdam Volunteer Fire Department.

