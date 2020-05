Peggy Cranford, 86, of Quitman, Mississippi, passed away on May 7, 2020, at Wisteria Manor.

She was born on December 4, 1933, to Hansford and Nellie (Sumrall) Sinclair in Clarke County, MS.

She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Peggy is survived by her sons, Gary (Monay) Cranford, and Tenon Cranford; daughter, Jerry Kaye (Gary) Parker; sisters, Amanda Giles and Nell Poore; grandchildren, Chas (Fiance' Alaina Kober) Cranford, April (T.D.) Lacoss, Jonathan (Amanda) Cranford, Patrick (Kelli) Cranford, Monica (Ryan) Scarbrough, Chris (Katie) Parker and Craig Parker; and great-grandchildren, Julia Lacoss, Jace Lacoss, Sadie Cranford, Audrey Cranford, Hayes Cranford, Annslee Scarbrough, Madeline Scarbrough, Garrett Parker, Davis Parker, Gage Parker, Ethan Parker and Talon Parker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hansford and Nellie Sinclair; husband, Robert L. Cranford; and grandson, James Derek Parker.

A private graveside service was held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Old Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Rev. Bo Bankston officiating.

Burial took place in the Old Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.