Mr. Reese Knox of Stonewall, MS, passed away at Rush Hospital Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Mr. Knox was born on October 2, 1925, to the late Reese Knox, Sr. and Estella Henderson of Stonewall. He was married to Mrs. Beatrice Doby Knox who preceded him in death. They were married 70 years and had nine children, one deceased. He was the last of five siblings. He will be survived and missed by his seven daughters, Louise Knox, Joyce Knox, Jackie (James) Pierce of Stonewall, MS; Mildred (Quincy) Cannon of Racine, WI; Rose Knox of Matteson, IL; Della Knox of Chicago IL; Brenda (Wally) Dixon of Meridian, MS; one son, Mitchell Knox of Stonewall, MS; one god son, Michael Knox of Des Moines, IA; and two sisters-in-law, Lena Pearl (Edward) Knox and Mammie (Russell) Knox of Meridian, MS. He will also be missed by his 21 grandkids, 44 great grandkids, 22 great great grandkids, one great great great grandkid, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He leaves cherished memories to many loved ones and friends. He will be greatly missed. Mr. Knox worked at Burlington for many years until his health declined.

Homegoing service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Family Life Church in Quitman, MS. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m., and service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Archusa Memorial Garden in Quitman, MS.