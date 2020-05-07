Robert Bryan "Buddy" Crawford Jr., 91, of Enterprise, Mississippi, passed away on May 3, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on December 28, 1928, to Bryan and Alice (Kidd) Crawford in Clarke County, MS.

Buddy was a longtime member of Pine Hill Baptist Church. He was also a Veteran of the United States Army that served in the 45th Infantry during the Korean Conflict.

Robert is survived by his son, Bryan (Joyce) Crawford; three daughters, Janet (Don) Olmsted, Joan (Joel) Speed, Jane (Tom) Downard; six grandchildren, Daphne Roy, Blake Olmsted, Laura Peebles, Carmen Harper, Amber Grace Grey, Alyssa Allen; six great-grandchildren, Elise Roy, Luke Olmsted, Annie Peebles, Wyatt Grey, Margaret Olmsted, and Collins Harper

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bryan and Alice Crawford, Sr.; stepfather, James Don Valentine; wife, Elise Little Crawford; four sisters, Lillian Kathryn Crawford, Mary Alice Crawford Marshall, Lois Laverne Crawford Dabbs, and Elna Katrina Crawford Dabbs.

A private family graveside service were held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Pine Hill Church Cemetery, with Rev. Macon Phillips, officiating.

