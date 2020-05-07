Robert Bryan "Buddy" Crawford Jr.

  • 353 reads
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 12:28pm

Robert Bryan "Buddy" Crawford Jr., 91, of Enterprise, Mississippi, passed away on May 3, 2020, at his residence.   

He was born on December 28, 1928, to Bryan and Alice (Kidd) Crawford in Clarke County, MS.

Buddy was a longtime member of Pine Hill Baptist Church.  He was also a Veteran of the United States Army that served in the 45th Infantry during the Korean Conflict. 

Robert is survived by his son, Bryan (Joyce) Crawford; three daughters, Janet (Don) Olmsted, Joan (Joel) Speed, Jane (Tom) Downard; six grandchildren, Daphne Roy, Blake Olmsted, Laura Peebles, Carmen Harper, Amber Grace Grey, Alyssa Allen; six great-grandchildren, Elise Roy, Luke Olmsted, Annie Peebles, Wyatt Grey, Margaret Olmsted, and Collins Harper

  He was preceded in death by his parents, Bryan and Alice Crawford, Sr.; stepfather, James Don Valentine; wife, Elise Little Crawford; four sisters, Lillian Kathryn Crawford, Mary Alice Crawford Marshall, Lois Laverne Crawford Dabbs, and Elna Katrina Crawford Dabbs.      

A private family graveside service were held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Pine Hill Church Cemetery, with Rev. Macon Phillips, officiating. 

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.

Obituaries

Robert Bryan "Buddy" Crawford Jr.
Robert Bryan "Buddy" Crawford Jr., 91, of Enterprise, Mississippi, passed away on May 3, 2020, at... READ MORE
Faye Waltman LaBoone
Mary Margaret Mallard
Jewell Gilmore Ready
Ms. Myrtle Marie Day Greene
James Edward "Sonny" Lewis Jr.

Sports

Sideline View 04/23/20
I have lots of questions this week about if we will have a 2020 college football season. Since I... READ MORE
Sideline View 04/16/20
Sideline View 04/09/20
Sideline View 03/26/20
Sideline View 03/12/2020
Sideline View 02/27/20

Columnists

Victory Garden vegetables
Social distancing doesn’t apply to Victory Garden vegetables; some actually do best when in... READ MORE
Notes from the Mayor 04/30/20
Landscapes
Thank God for Forgiveness
Midwives of Clarke County
Calming the Storm