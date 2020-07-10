Robert Raymond "Cotton" McDonald, 83, of Quitman, Mississippi, passed away on June 21, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS.

He was born on July 8, 1936, to Roger and Louella (Fontaine) McDonald in Clarke County, MS.

He actively attended and supported Union Baptist Church and New Hope Baptist Church. He retired after 28 years of service with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. He enjoyed his farming activities, hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors.

Cotton is survived by his family, Chad (Chandra) Thornhill, Teresa (Tom Williams) Thornhill, Brenda (Skip) Scaggs and Elizabeth Jean "Betty Jean" Gilmore Withers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger H. McDonald, Sr. and Louella McDonald; his three sisters, Lois McDonald, Janelle Smith and Ellavera McDonald; brother, R. H. McDonald, Jr.

Visitation was held Friday, June 26, 2020, after 5:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi.

Graveside service was held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Doug Goodman and Rev. Wayne Polk officiating.

Burial took place in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Skip Scaggs, Zachery Scaggs, Carter Scaggs, Tom Williams, Toby Thornhill, Landon Scheel, Bill Boutwell, Randy Mathis, and Braxton Boswell. Honorary Pallbearers were The Pat Martin Sunday School Class, Edsul Cliborn, Lowry Townsend, John Keenan, Bill Hamrick, Phillip Reynolds, Dan Cotton, George Chandler, Chuck Thornhill, Anthony Truhett, Gary Thornhill, and Lawrence Scheel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Union Baptist Church Building Fund, New Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, or your favorite charity. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.