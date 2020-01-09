Sandra Ann Walker

Thu, 01/09/2020 - 3:58pm

Sandra Ann Walker, 77, of Enterprise, Mississippi, passed away on December 31, 2019, at her residence. 

She was born on November 7, 1942, to Willie and Liddie (Miller) Sanders in Clarke County, MS.

Sandra is survived by Husband, Jerry Walker; Son, Scotty (Stacey) Fleming; Granddaughter, Haylee Pace.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Willie and Liddie Sanders; Son, Eddie Fleming; and a Brother, Carl Sanders.

Visitation was held Friday, January 3, 2020, 9:00 am - 11:00 am at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi.

Funeral services were held on Friday, January 3, 2020, 11:00 am at the Wright's Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Nick Ulmer, Rev. Gary Morris, and Rev. Tony Chancelor officiating.

Burial took place at the Souenlovie Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or your favorite charity. Onlinecondolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.

