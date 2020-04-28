Sandra Slay Campbell, 66, of Maurepas, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Sandra was born on March 22, 1954, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She was the daughter of Franklin Slay and the late Betty Greer Slay of Quitman, Mississippi. She attended the University of Southern Mississippi. She was a member of the Pushmataha Chapter of the D.A.R. She enjoyed interior design and decorating and was the proud business owner of Simply Southern gift shop for many years in Prairieville, Louisiana. She loved her family and friends, music, reading, participating in her investment club, and traveling, especially going to New Orleans and her home in Orange Beach, Alabama. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Larry; son, Lance Campbell and his wife Erin of St. Amant, LA; daughter, Laine Proctor and her husband Phil of Decatur, GA; sisters, Susan (Winston) Walker of Orange Beach, AL and Lauri (Tony) Fleming of Quitman, MS; and grandchildren, Bijou and Azzie Proctor and Landry and Lyla Campbell. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Greer Slay; brother, Lindy Slay; and son, Wesley Campbell. A private celebration of Sandra’s life will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Quitman, Mississippi. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of the arrangements.