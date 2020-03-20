Sheila Gail Williams Castle

  • 282 reads
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 2:56pm

Sheila Gail Williams Castle, 69, of Quitman, Mississippi, passed away on March 6, 2020, at her residence.  She was born on July 8, 1950, to J.C. "Pete" and Lou (Williams) Williams in Lauderdale County, MS. She was a member of Barnett Independent Church.

Sheila is survived by her sons, Chad (LaNae) Castle and Jason (Kelli) Castle; daughter, Tina (Ronnie) McCoy; special friend, Jerry Jones; seven grandchildren, Haleigh Flowers, Courtney Castle, Hannah McCoy, Caleb Castle, Jacob Castle, Ryan McCoy and Zoey Castle; three great grandchildren, Autumn Flowers, Brandtly Flowers and Kole Flowers; and host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. "Pete" and Lou Alice Williams; husband, Kenny Castle; sisters, Patricia Ann Jackson, Audrey Williams and Rachel J. Robinson; and brother, Sonny Williams. 

Visitation was held Saturday, March 7, 2020, after 5:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi. Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at the Barnett Independent Church with Rev. Gary McInnis, Rev. Ernie Manning and Rev. Kenneth Murray officiating. Burial took place in the Harmony Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Caleb Castle, Jacob Castle, Ryan McCoy, Karey Williams, Keith Williams, Keith Castle, Bud Castle and Jamie Shirley. Honorary Pallbearers were Janson Thomas, Greg Stallings, Jeff Hunter and Carl Hunter.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Barnett Independent Church or your favorite charity. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.

Obituaries

Betty June Downs
Betty June Downs, 84, of Quitman, Mississippi, passed away on March 16, 2020, at Rush Hospital in... READ MORE
Zular H. Godwin
Sheila Gail Williams Castle
Calvin Adams Sanders
Kevin Leroy Holifield Sr.
Curtis Henry Graham

Sports

Sideline View 03/12/2020
It’s March so we have daylight saving time, a full moon, a Friday the 13th and of course my... READ MORE
Sideline View 02/27/20
Sideline View 02/20/20
EHS Tennis Team Prepares for New Season
Bulldogs honored
Sideline View

Columnists

Seek the lowland
“You make springs gush forth in the valleys; they flow between the hills.” (Psalms 104:10) The... READ MORE
Protection from covid-19
Notes from the Mayor March 12, 2020
Don't throw it away!
Watching the Neighborhood
The National Defense Authorization Act