Shirley Ann Tew Crocker

Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:01pm

Shirley Ann Tew Crocker, 78, of Stonewall, Mississippi, passed away on April 5, 2020, at her residence. 

She was born on August 28, 1941, to Elmo and Sallie (Baggett) Tew in Stonewall, MS.

She was a member of Quitman Church of Christ.

Shirley is survived by her husband, William F. Crocker; sons, Joe (Marla) Crocker and Nick (Theresa) Crocker; daughter, Sherrell Crocker; brother, Billy Joe (Gay) Tew; five grandchildren, Ryan (Linda) Crocker, Jessica (Doug) Crocker, Byron (Kacey) Dennison, Courtney (Jason) Crocker and Stacey (Andy) Creighton; and one great granddaughter, Suzanna.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmo and Sallie Tew; and sisters, Jewel Taylor and Tiny Lou Tew.

A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Stonewall Cemetery with her minister, Mark Hudson officiating.

Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.

