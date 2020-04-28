Thomas Edward Cotten, 94, of Ridgeland, Mississippi, passed away on April 21, 2020, at The Blake at Township.

He was born on November 19, 1925, to Thomas and Hannah (McNair) Cotten in Summit, MS.

Mr. Cotten was a Summit High School graduate and received his B.S. from Mississippi State University and M.S. from University of Southern Mississippi. He was a coach and educator for six years in Okolona, New Albany, and Shelby. Then served the Quitman School District for 34 years as an educator and superintendent. He was also a member of the MS Association of Coaches Hall of Fame and he served as president of the MS School Superintendents and MS Coaches Association. Mr. Cotten was a Boy Scout that obtained the rank of Eagle Scout and earned the Silver Beaver Award, and then served his country as a Navy veteran during WWII. He was a former member of First Baptist Church, Quitman, and a current member of Highland Colony Baptist Church.

Thomas is survived by his sons, Thomas E. "Eddie" (Angela) Cotten, Jr., William J. "Billy" Cotten and James E. "Jay" (Julie) Albritton; daughters, Patricia Cotten (Louis) Campbell, Michele Albritton Ricker and Cherie Albritton (Gary) Anderton; brother, Joseph (Theresa) Cotten; 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Emily Owen Cotten and second wife, Martha Wilson Cotten.

A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Odd Fellows Cemetery with Dr. Gene Neal officiating.

