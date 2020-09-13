Virginia Anita Hayes, 72, of Meridian, Mississippi, passed away on September 2, 2020, at H. C. Watkins Memorial Hospital.

She was born on December 14, 1947, to Robert and Juanita (Waller) Hayes in Hattiesburg, MS.

Miss Hayes is survived by her brothers, Robby (Leigh) Hayes and Marty (Jan) Hayes; sister, Myra (David) Fowler; several nieces, nephews; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Earl and Juanita Hayes.

A private graveside service was held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Odd Fellows Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Coats officiating.

Burial took place in the Odd Fellows Cemetery.

