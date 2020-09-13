Wallace Franklin Eddins Sr., 90, of Pachuta, Mississippi, passed away on September 5, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on September 27, 1929, to Matt and Addie (Campbell) Eddins Sr. in Clarke County, MS.

Wallace is survived by wife, Mary Ruth Eddins; son, Franklin (Margaret) Eddins; daughter, Linda (Phil) Fuller; seven grandchildren, Kim (Shane) Schurb, Frank (Amber) Eddins, Brooke (Eli) Lowery, Marla Eddins, Mark (Brandee) Snowden, Matt Snowden, and Kayla (Jeremiah) Downs; and 12 Great-Grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Mark Snowden, Frank Eddins, Cole Schurb, Shane Schurb, Phil Fuller, and Danny Kirkland.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Matt and Addie Eddins, Sr.

A private family graveside service was held on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Eddins Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Eddie Edwards, officiating.

Burial took place in the Eddins Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Joshua Frace Foundation, P. O. Box 2041, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, 32004 or your favorite charity. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.