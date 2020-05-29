William Bartley Tims

Fri, 05/29/2020 - 7:36pm

William Bartley Tims, 78, of Meridian, Mississippi, passed away on May 16, 2020, at his residence. 

He was born on August 23, 1941, to Lauren and Lucy (Dearman) Tims in Clarke County, MS.

William is survived by his sons, Bart (Laura) Tims and Kristopher Tims; and grandchildren, Scott Tims, Hagan Tims, Kourt Tims and Slade Tims.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lauren Bartley Tims and Lucy Elizabeth Tims.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the St. Jude or Tim's Cemetery Fund, 7068 AL Hwy 10, Lisman, AL 36912. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.

Obituaries

