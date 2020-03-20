Zular H. Godwin, 101, of Meridian, Mississippi, passed away on March 11, 2020, at Anderson's Hospital. She was born on June 18, 1918, to Jim and Mable (Ballard) Scarbrough in Clarke County, MS. She was a longtime member of Bucatunna Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all that knew her.

Zular is survived by her two daughters, Sherry (Wayne) Shirley, and Scharleen (Franklin) Miller; four grandchildren, Stephen (Tammy) Shirley, Kevin (Stephanie) Shirley, Belinda Kennedy, and Michelle (Randall) Acreman; five great-grandchildren, Shannon Byrd, Jessica Shirley, Cole Shirley, Destini Taylor, and Dylan Taylor; great-great-granddaughter, Addy Claire Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Mable Scarbrough; and her husband, Reed Godwin.

Visitation was held Saturday, March 14, 2020, 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Bucatunna Baptist Church, Meridian, Mississippi. Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Bucatunna Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Goodman, Dr. Raymon Leake officiating. Burial took place in the Ford Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Stephen Shirley, Kevin Shirley, Cole Shirley, Randall Acreman, Charles Lucas, and Daniel Bridgmon.

Memorials are suggested to the Bucatunna Baptist Church Building Fund or your favorite charity. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.