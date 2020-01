Bulldogs honored

Congratulations to the following Bulldogs for their outstanding performance in the 2019 football season.

Front Row kneeling: Brandon Buckley- 1st team all division, Mac Hamburg award

First row standing: Ridge Kidd- 1st team all division; Kristian Milsap- 1st team all division and 2A All-State team; Derryon Gray- 1st team all division; Gavyn Dear- 2nd team all division; Jacob Lee- Bulldog award; John Campbell- 1st team all division; Jonathon Thomas- 1st team all division; Noah Heathcock- 2nd team all division.

Back row: Artez Lamar- 1st team all division; Blake Wilkins- 1st team all division; Ethan Baxley- 1st team all division; Daniel Swain- 2nd team all division; Luke Cochran- 2nd team all division; Seth Jackson- 2nd team all division.