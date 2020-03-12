Notes from the Mayor March 12, 2020

Dr. Seuss was the featured attraction last week at the Quitman Lower Elementary School. I enjoyed reading Fox in Socks to a second-grade class, although I left the school with my tongue completely numb. Something else I left with really excited me. Our school district is one of 38 Excel by 5 Communities. This program sets forth a variety of standards involving parent training, community participation, childcare and health to help communities focus on supporting young children and their families. Becoming an Excel by 5 Community and remaining one takes dedication from everyone. The goal is that all children will be ready to learn when they start school at age five. Seeing these second graders excited about reading is a wonderful thing, and I wholeheartedly support the efforts of the Excel by 5 Team and teachers. I believe the test scores of our 3rd graders will be better this year and next because of this program.

There is no question the new parking design on Main Street is safer. The fact we have strong demand for businesses on Main Street is a good thing. We have a Clinic, two Restaurants, a Cleaners, the Pharmacy, and several service businesses that depend on customers being able to park in front or near their doors. There are times when no business has enough parking to take care of their customers, and we will have to address this in order to expect any other businesses to open on Main Street. We should respect the needs of each property owner on Main Street and help them continue their successful businesses.

Saturday morning, I enjoyed being with a childhood friend and his wife JoJo at Skidmore’s Restaurant. Doug Tillery and I played every sport available in Laurel, and he went on to Ole Miss on a football scholarship. It wasn’t that Doug was a great fullback, because he wasn’t, but he did possess one skill that set him apart from the rest. Doug could get so low to the ground with his short legs that he continually ran between the legs of defensive players or under them. He drove the Meridian Wildcats crazy as no defender could see him as he went through the line. Doug became a Dentist and opened several practices. Doug has an eye for potential and gets excited about the possibilities certain properties offer. I remember a time when Doug planted Christmas Trees and I told him that was an idea dumb as dirt. He made some money on them but has since gone into real estate, downtown development, including a property in Clarke County. Doug’s mother was a fantastic cook and I remember eating whatever was left on the stove. His dad helped him rebuild a 55 Chevy that was something to see. It was great seeing him again, but he still is tight as a tick and would not pay for my breakfast. Doug, you are a sorry person.

Park Superintendent Andy Reese indicates the remodeling of the girl’s bathroom at the sports complex is finished and ready for our baseball, tennis, and softball teams. We have ordered new playground equipment for placement around the concession stand. This equipment should be installed before the end of May. We have more teams signed up to participate in baseball than ever before, which is a great thing.

The MS State Dept. of Health (MSDH) has activated the MS COVID-19 hotline to answer questions from the general public from 8 a. m. to 5 p. m., Mon-Friday. The Hotline number is 877-978-6453. For up-to date info call hotline or check the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com/COVID-19